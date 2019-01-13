Gathering to be held for Harlan High School student killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO - Students at Harlan High School are scheduled to gather Sunday afternoon to remember their classmate killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

According to a Twitter post circulating on the school's athletic group accounts, a gathering will be held to remember the life of junior Shomari Anderson, who died in a crash. It's unclear where the crash happened.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Shomari Anderson. Our prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family. Your spirit and soul will always be remembered Sho. #flyhigh82#Harlanstrong pic.twitter.com/Pr8O0dvohG — Harlan Hoops 🏀 (@harlanhoops) January 13, 2019

The gathering will be held at the Harlan High School football field at 4 p.m.

On Monday, counselors and administrators will be available for students to talk with during their first period of classes.

Anderson's friends took to Twitter to express their disbelief and remember their friendship with their classmate.

Life comes and goes. today, one of my brothers passed away. His personality, character, and talent were truly something special. I will never forget you Shomari Anderson and thank you for being family. Love you bro😞❤️🦅#flyhigh82 pic.twitter.com/9PCWuTWNZt — sam 🥵 (@mistacahta) January 12, 2019

I just want to let yall know that life is not promised and you should enjoy every moment of it because something can happen in the blink of an eye and everything can be over 😭 long live my bestfriend shomari anderson i love you so much bro ❤️👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/dGTsrWlY7j — Nalizjah 🎒 (@nalizjah) January 12, 2019

