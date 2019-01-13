News

Gathering to be held for Harlan High School student killed in crash

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Students at Harlan High School are scheduled to gather Sunday afternoon to remember their classmate killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

According to a Twitter post circulating on the school's athletic group accounts, a gathering will be held to remember the life of junior Shomari Anderson, who died in a crash. It's unclear where the crash happened.

The gathering will be held at the Harlan High School football field at 4 p.m.

On Monday, counselors and administrators will be available for students to talk with during their first period of classes.

Anderson's friends took to Twitter to express their disbelief and remember their friendship with their classmate.

