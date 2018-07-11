SCHERTZ, Texas - Gear up for some major road closures in Schertz over the next few days.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will demolish the FM 1103 bridge, but before that happens, they will prepare the area for the closures.

Starting Wednesday night, the bridge will be blocked off so that road workers can stage equipment and put detours in place.

On Thursday, traffic will not be able to access the bridge. The demolition will take place on Saturday night and into Sunday.

During that time, the main lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed in the area.

Once the existing bridge is removed and the pavement is cleaned, traffic is expected to go back to normal.

The new FM 1103 portion of the bridge will be open to drivers going westbound only, once demolition of the old bridge is complete.

