SAN ANTONIO - The Geek Bus made a special trip to the Mission Neighborhood to help inspire low-income students in San Antonio.

During the stop, students got the chance to take a sneak peek into the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs that are coming to their doorsteps.

To view the story and see how much Boeing donated to help the Geek Bus expand, click on the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.