'George,' famous River Walk duck tortured, killed

SAN ANTONIO - A duck that gained popularity for its unique feathers and friendliness towards visitors, was tortured and killed on the River Walk Tuesday night.

Staff at the Original Mexican Restaurant on the River Walk nicknamed the duck “George” and said it had become a staple at their establishment because it hung out in the same spot for years.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows two men strangling, jumping on and kicking George, and then throwing him back in the river. A makeshift memorial with flowers and candles, now marks the spot where the abuse happened.

“He would just go up to customers and he was really a unique looking duck,” said Larkin Buchanan, with the Original Mexican Restaurant. “People would feed him and take pictures with him. You see some of the other ducks here, and he was really a unique feature of the River Walk.”

A police report has been filed, so the search is now on for the people responsible for killing him. Because the River Walk is on federal property, federal charges of animal cruelty are a possibility.

