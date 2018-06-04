George H.W. Bush discharged from Maine hospital after treatment for low blood pressure

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure.

The family's press secretary Jim McGrath said Bush, 93, entered Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford on May 27 after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 4, 2018

Bush was previously hospitalized the day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, who died in April at age 92. The couple was married 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.

Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

