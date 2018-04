George HW Bush responding, recovering, spokesman says

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is still "responding and recovering" as doctors treat him for an infection that's spread to his blood, family spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday.

Bush has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara.

McGrath said he's happy to report that previous updates also still stand, in that the 93-year-old former president is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections. He's being treated at Houston Methodist Hospital.

