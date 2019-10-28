George Strait asking for donations to 100 Club of SA in honor of National First Responders Day

SAN ANTONIO - Country icon George Strait is backing those in badge, and asking locals to help him do so.

The country icon is asking people to donate to the 100 Club of San Antonio Monday to support first responders in law enforcement and firefighting.

Monday marks National First Responders Day, a day to honor “all of those who carry the weight of the badge,” a post on his Facebook page states.

The fundraiser has a $5,000 goal, and it has raised $1,985 as of 4 p.m.

The 100Club of San Antonio supports San Antonio and Bear County first responders and their families.

The nonprofit, established in 1973, recently partnered with KSAT Community for a phone bank to raise funds on behalf of fallen firefighter Greg Garza.

