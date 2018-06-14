WATCH: George Strait lends voice for upcoming Rockport-Fulton TV, radio campaign

SAN ANTONIO - George Strait has been a strong advocate of rebuilding efforts in the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area, and now the "King of Country" is lending his voice for several TV and radio spots as part of an upcoming Rockport-Fulton comeback campaign.

The “Find Yourself in Rockport-Fulton” campaign was launched to help revitalize tourism after the hurricane wreaked destruction on the Rockport and Fulton communities on Aug. 25, 2017.

Strait’s voice will be heard in two TV commercials that will begin to air June 18 on San Antonio and Austin TV stations. Radio spots will air in the Hill Country and New Braunfels.

The commercials were created for the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

Strait’s “Back to Being Me” is played in the background of the TV commercials as he speaks over the video.

“Hello everybody. This is George Strait, and I’ve traveled all over yet there’s no place I’d rather be than right here in Texas,” Strait says in the TV and radio spots. "One of my favorite places is the Rockport-Fulton area on the coast. Every time I cross over the Copano Bridge to see that beautiful bay, it feels like home. I hope you find yourself in Rockport, Texas soon.”

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce said the campaign is a major step in the recovery process of the Gulf Coast communities. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.