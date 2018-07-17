George Strait's San Antonio Rose Palace closing after more than 40 years

SAN ANTONIO - After more than 40 years George Strait’s San Antonio Rose Palace is closing.

The venue has hosted all manner of western events, most famously the George Strait Team Roping Classic.

The San Antonio Rose Palace will close Aug. 1 and the property will be listed for sale thereafter.

All events and shows scheduled beyond that date have been canceled.

"We have no further information beyond this available at this time,” according to a Facebook page for the San Antonio Rose Palace.

The 71.3-acre roperty at 25665 Boerne Stage Road has two covered arenas, two lighted outdoor arenas, 536 permanent stalls, recreational-vehicle hookups and more.

