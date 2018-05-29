'George the Duck' remembered at vigil

SAN ANTONIO - An unofficial mascot of the San Antonio River Walk was remembered Thursday night at a vigil near where he was killed last week.

"A lot of people remember George as a friendly little guy and he will be missed," said Angela Tudor, one of the event's organizers.

George was killed last week by a group of men caught on camera torture-killing the animal (seen below).

"I'm just angry and upset and I don't understand why people do these things," said Tudor.

Organizers handed out small toy ducks and roses and said a few words about the friendly bird.

Animal Care Services is handling the investigation, and said a total of $15,000 in reward money is being offered from three different groups for information that leads to an arrest.

