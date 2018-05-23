News

Get 1 taco for 1 penny today at Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana celebrating Lucky Penny Day

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Cabana is offering bean and cheese tacos to customers for just one penny on Wednesday.

The offer is limited to one taco per person, per visit and is dine-in only.

The penny tacos are part of a Lucky Penny Day promotion and are available at participating locations.

You can’t buy much with a single penny in 2018 but a bean and cheese taco for a single cent isn’t too shabby.

