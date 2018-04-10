Get a free breakfast taco when you wear your PJs to this Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - There's a national day for just about everything, including a national wear your pajamas to work day and Lupe Tortilla is celebrating the holiday with a free breakfast taco.

People who wear their pajamas to participating Lupe Tortilla locations on Monday will get one free breakfast taco.

Customers who take a selfie in their pajamas with their breakfast tacos, upload the photo to Instagram, tag Lupe Tortilla and include #LupeTortilla and #BrexMex in the caption can also win free breakfast for a year. The deal equals one free breakfast a week for a whole year.

Ten runner-ups in the Instagram contest will receive a gift card for free breakfast at any participating Lupe Tortilla location.

The deal runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 16.

