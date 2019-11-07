Get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on National Bundt Day

SAN ANTONIO - Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free bundlets on National Bundt Day.

The company is calling it a "Bundt Bash."

All 300-plus bakery locations across the country will give out free Confetti Bundtlets to customers from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, while supplies last. The first 22 people in line at each location will also get a punch card that is redeemable for one free bundlet a month, for a year.

"Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day," said Kyle Smith, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Our Bundt Bash is a great way to introduce our Bundt Cakes to new guests while bringing joy to our longtime fans."

Here is a list of participating bakeries in the San Antonio area:

5164 Broadway St., Alamo Heights, TX 78209

11620 Bandera Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78250

700 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258

8335 Agora Parkway, No. 106, Selma, TX 78154

407 W Loop 1604 S., Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78245

