Get a free Chick-fil-A entree when you dress like a cow

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A is hosting its annual cow appreciation day Tuesday.

Customers who dress like a cow can receive a free entree, excluding salads, at one of the many Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area.

The offer runs from when the restaurant opens until 7 p.m., so guests can get a free entree for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Kids who dress up will get a free kids' meal for dressing in a cow costume.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF ELIGIBLE MENU ITEMS

Last year, more than 1.8 million free entrees were given to customers dressed as cows, according to a release from Chick-fil-A.

This is on top of an existing breakfast freebie at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday!

