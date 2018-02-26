Get free short stack of IHOP pancakes for National Pancake Day

SAN ANTONIO - Participating IHOP locations are giving away free pancakes to dine-in customers on Tuesday in celebration of National Pancake Day.

Guests who go to the IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. can get one free short stack of pancakes, typically valued at $4.79.

The offer is part of IHOP's campaign to raise funds for local children's hospitals and health organizations. Patrons are given free pancakes and have the option to donate to the organizations.

Since IHOP created the giveaway, they have raised nearly $30 million.

