Get a free Starbucks holiday cup and a discount through Jan. 7

It's barely November, but it's officially the holiday season at Starbucks. The stores are decked with festive decor, baristas are in their red aprons, and the holiday flavors are back and being served in this year's holiday cups.

On Friday, customers can get a free, limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday beverage.

Then, starting Saturday through Jan. 7, customers who bring that cup back to Starbucks for a refill can get 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage.

Holiday beverages include the Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha,Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte,

It’s heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today (Nov. 2nd), when you buy a holiday beverage!



(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.) pic.twitter.com/TxuLC1O9SE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.