Get a free tree from San Antonio Parks and Recreation

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department is giving away free one gallon trees at Confluence Park on Nov. 10.

The native trees will be given away from 9 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

Trees help increase property values, reduce energy consumption and reduce stormwater runoff.

Reduction in stormwater runoff helps protect Edwards Aquifer and provides cleaner water.

Anyone looking to score a free tree should head to the Resendez Pavillion at Confluence Park at 310 W. Mitchell Street.

Get more information here.



