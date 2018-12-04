Get Burger King Whopper for just one penny

SAN ANTONIO - Burger King is relaunching its app and, as part of the promotion, you can get a Burger King Whopper for just one penny.

The catch? You have to be within 600 feet of a McDonalds.

How does it work? The Burger King app will locate you geographically, using your phone, to make sure you're really near a Mickey D's.

Once you're at a McDonald's, just open the Burger King app and place your order and the app will direct you to the nearest Burger King for a "Whopper Detour."

The offer is good until Dec. 12 so you've got time, but the deal can only be redeemed one time per registered user at participating locations. Get more information here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.