Get discounted tickets to SA Botanical Garden's Brews and Blooms

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting its semiannual Brews and Blooms event on Sept. 14.

This craft beer festival kicks off at 7 p.m. and the party goes until 10 p.m. -- unless you're a premium ticket holder in which case you can get in an hour early!

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale through Thursday:

Early Bird Premium Ticket/SABOT Member Premium Ticket $65

Early Bird General Admission/SABOT Member Admission $35

Designated Driver $17

"This fun and casual event showcases more than 40 local and regional craft breweries made possible through a partnership with San Antonio Cerveceros, a nonprofit craft beer organization," according to the SABOT website.

Premium admission includes 20 tickets for beer samples, while regular admission includes 12 tickets.

There will be food available for purchase at the event from multiple food trucks.

Beer vendors have not yet been announced. This event is for guests age 21 and up only.

