San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department launches new health initiative

SAN ANTONIO - Get Fit SA is the new fitness initiative that encourages the community to stay active through free events and a chance to win prizes. The fitness challenge kicked off at Pearsall Park on the city's South Side with a 5K run Saturday morning; 2,000 people were registered to participate.

Mike Kaye, manager for Get Fit SA said the program is made up of three components: "We're going to do free 5K runs. We also have two other components: We're celebrating healthy living and then we have Epic Fit Events."

A group called Prize Patrol will be surprising those staying active at the city parks or classes.

"We want it to be a surprise," Kaye said. "We want it to be exciting. Prize Patrol will make it a fun event." Saturday morning, they surprised the first winner with balloons, confetti and a gift card.

"It's surprising that I got (chosen)," said 9-year-old participant Azalia Sandoval, who is an amputee and a 5K finisher. She said Saturday's biggest challenges were the steep hills on the course and the heat.

Other participants opted for the one-mile fun run.

"We love doing this, coming out to the (Get) Fit SA initiative by the mayor to get San Antonio healthy," said Amy Lindsey, who ran alongside her son Austin. "My son loves coming out and is my shadow."

They, along with hundreds of others, participated in Zumba, yoga and even bounce houses to celebrate healthy living.

The community is invited to attend the first Epic Fit Event, aqua Zumba which will take place July 24 at several locations across the city. For more on the Epic Fit Evens and the Get Fit SA Prize Patrol, visit the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department website.

