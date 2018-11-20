Get free Chick-fil-A with donation to Cows for Coats campaign

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-Fil-A restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville are participating in the Cows for Coats campaign from Dec. 3-8.

Cows for Coats encourages guests to donate clean, gently worn coats at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in exchange for a free chicken sandwich.

All donated coats will be given to local shelters that have partnered with participating Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“Having a positive impact on the local community is extremely important for us,” said Joshua Cunningham, operator of Chick-fil-A Rolling Oaks Mall. “This campaign allows us the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

The offer is limited to one per person, while supplies last.

Click here to view participating restaurants.

