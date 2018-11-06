Get free entry to any Texas state park this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is offering free admission to any Texas state park on Nov. 11 in observation of Veterans Day.

Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors, but camping and other activity fees will still apply.

Admission to state parks typically costs under $10 but on Sunday, visitors will be allowed to explore the outdoors for free.

There are more than 90 state parks in Texas. Government Canyon State Natural Area, Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek State Natural Area are just a short drive from San Antonio.

You can see a map of all state parks on the TPWD website.

