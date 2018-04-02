Get free food at Walk On's ahead of grand opening of new location

SAN ANTONIO - Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar is opening a second San Antonio location and is holding a "soft" opening on Monday.

All food at the new Huebner Oaks location is complimentary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons who dine in can get a free appetizer and entree. Alcohol is not included in the offer, but proceeds from alcohol sales will go toward Tee’d Off at Cancer.

The restaurant is located within the Huebner Oaks shopping center 11075 IH 10 West.

The new restaurant officially opens Tuesday and will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

