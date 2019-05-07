Get FREE grocery delivery all month long from Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - Walmart is offering free grocery delivery for San Antonio families the entire month of May.

The retailer is celebrating the launch of its 1,000th grocery delivery location and extending the offer to residents in Alamo City.

Orders of $50 or more will qualify for free delivery -- just enter code FREETIME at checkout.

HOW TO ORDER:

Enter your address at Walmart.com/grocery or on the Walmart mobile app to determine if the service is available for your address.

Search for the items you need and add them to your cart.

Choose a delivery time during checkout and enter the promo code for free delivery.

A DoorDash delivery partner will deliver your groceries within the one-hour window specified during checkout.

After May has ended the promotional discount will expire and customers will be charged for delivery at the time of checkout.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.