Get FREE photos with Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's

SAN ANTONIO - Families looking to take photos with the Easter Bunny this year can get their picture taken for free at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores.

Free photos with the Easter Bunny will begin April 13 at 11 a.m. and end April 19 at 8 p.m.

Specific times and dates for photo hours are:

April 13 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 14 and 21, from 12 to 5 p.m.

April 15 through 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

April 19, from 2 to 8 p.m.

There will be an egg hunt for kids ages 2 through 10 on April 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required to participate in the egg hunt, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. the same day.

Toy giveaways will take place April 15 through 18 for the first 75 kids who have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny on each respective day. Find more details on that here.

Free craft days include:

Decorate an Easter wreath: April 13, from 12 to 5 p.m., and April 14, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Create a hanging bunny craft: April 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Construct a standing Easter bunny: April 20, from 12 to 5 p.m., and April 21, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Crafts may vary by location and are available only while supplies last. For more information about the Easter Bunny photo event, click here.

