Get free photos with Santa at Bass Pro Shops

SAN ANTONIO - Bass Pro Shops is offering free photos with Santa Claus starting Nov. 10 in San Antonio.

There will be special treats available on the day of Santa's arrival, including a magical tree lighting, free cookies and McSteven's hot chocolate and Bass Pro Shops $25 gift card giveaways.

Getting a free photo with Santa Claus is easy -- just visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot in store and grab a Bass Pass.

The pass is required to get a time slot to see Santa and also allows guests to peruse the store instead of standing in line.

Bass Passes are limited and go quickly every day, so be sure to arrive early.

When your ticket time comes around, just go see Santa and get a free 4x6 photo in-store.

Additional packages and Christmas cards will be also be available for purchase.

Get more information about Santa's San Antonio schedule here.

