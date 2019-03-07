Get free plant, $30 coupon at SAWS Front Yard Party

SAN ANTONIO - Learn about gardening basics and how to maintain a strong, drought-tolerant landscape at this year's Front Yard Party, Spring Bloom, hosted by SAWS.

Spring Bloom is taking place this Saturday, and the first 1,000 adult guests will receive a free plant.

Plants include Turk's cap, shrimp plant, blue salvia and rosemary.

There will also be an opportunity to earn WaterSaver Rewards points and a $30 coupon that can be used toward a rain barrel or gardening tools.

This family-friendly event will also feature a learning area for kids.

The event will focus on rookie gardeners and feature presentations about garden bugs -- good and bad -- and gardening knowledge specific to San Antonio's climate.

Spring Bloom, which will take place in front of SAWS headquarters at 2800 U.S. Hwy. 281 N. at Mulberry Avenue, will kick off at 9 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m.

Learn more about Spring Bloom on SAWS.org.

View video from last year's Spring Bloom below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.