Get free popcorn, Whataburger with toy donation at Santikos

SAN ANTONIO - 'Tis the season of giving at Santikos!

Anyone who donates a new toy through Nov. 30 will receive a free regular popcorn from Santikos and a coupon for a free Whataburger A.1. Thick & Hearty Burger.

Toys can be dropped off at any of the eight Santikos theater locations around San Antonio.

All toys collected will be given to local children's organizations from Dec. 12 - 16.

There's a limit of one popcorn and one Whataburger coupon per person, per day.

For more information about the Santikos toy drive, click here.

