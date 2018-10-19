Get free tattoo in exchange for toy donation to help Texas flood victims

SAN ANTONIO - Platinum Tattoos & Body Piercings is offering free $60 tattoos in exchange for a $20 toy donation.

The special runs through the end of the year and all donations received by Nov. 17 will go to the victims of the recent South Texas floods and less fortunate children.

All donations received from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 will go toward a Christmas toy drive as part of a Toys4Tats fundraiser.

Platinum Tattoos is located at 5545 NW Loop 410 and is open seven days a week.

