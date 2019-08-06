Get half-off admission to San Antonio Zoo for locals day in August

SAN ANTONIO - You can go to the San Antonio Zoo for half off the normal price of admission on Aug. 12.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day for residents of San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price drops to $8 per person on locals day.

The nearly 50 percent savings allows locals to enjoy all the zoo has to offer, including the koalas who are still visiting from San Diego Zoo.

KOALA CAM: Take a live look inside the koala habitat at San Antonio Zoo

"The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife," according to a zoo spokesperson.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

Upcoming dates for locals day:

September 22

October 21

November 20

December 27

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.