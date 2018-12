Get half-off admission to San Antonio Zoo Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - You can go to the San Antonio Zoo for half off the normal price of admission on Sunday!

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day for residents of San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person Dec. 30

The nearly 50 percent savings allows locals to enjoy Whataburger Zoo Lights and guests can get into the holiday spirit while strolling under twinkling lights, sipping hot cocoa, visiting Santa, and even riding a camel, according to a press release.

"The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife," according to a zoo spokesperson.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

