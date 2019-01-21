Get half-off admission to San Antonio Zoo TODAY!

SAN ANTONIO - You can go to the San Antonio Zoo for half off the normal price of admission on Monday!

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day for residents of San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person Jan. 21.

The nearly 50 percent savings allows locals to enjoy the Pokemon Go lure event from noon to 4 p.m.

"The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife," according to a zoo spokesperson.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.