Get paid to exercise! Volunteers needed for UT Health San Antonio study

SAN ANTONIO - The Barship Institute at UT Health San Antonio is looking to recruit about 225 adults to participate in a study to determine what happens at the molecular level when people exercise.

Participants will be divided into three groups: some will do endurance exercise, others will do resistance exercise and a third group will serve as a control group by remaining inactive.

The exercise groups will receive personal coaching and will participate in three one-hour training sessions each week for 12 weeks.

Participants will be required to submit blood, muscle and fat samples and will be monitored by wearable devices. They will be compensated.

The study is a National Institutes of Health effort, and scientists, physicians and clinical exercise specialists from across the country are participating.

"Just as we prescribe medicines today based on individuals' medical and family histories, we will one day prescribe exercise based on patients' molecular profiles," said Dr. Nicolas Musi, of UT Health San Antonio, director of the university's Sam and Ann Barshop Institute for Aging and Longevity Studies. "This study will lay the groundwork for precision exercise medicine, which is the use of exercise as medicine, tailored to individual health needs."

The study will include 1,980 adults and 300 children divided among 11 clinical sites nationwide, including UT Health San Antonio; Ball State University; Duke University; East Carolina University; AdventHealth in Orlando, Florida; the niversity of Alabama at Birmingham; the University of California, Irvine; University of Pittsburgh; the University of Colorado, Denver; the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston; and Pennington Biomedical Research Center at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For more information on the study and how to participate, call the Barshop Institute at 210-450-3333, visit the website for Barshop Institute clinical trials or write to MoTrPAC-DL@uthscsa.edu.

