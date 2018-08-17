Get paid to travel, drink gin or become assistant director of cheese

Want to get paid to travel the world and drink gin with a friend? How about becoming the assistant director of cheese?

You'll have to move overseas, but these jobs look too good not to apply.

World Traveler

Mr. Fogg’s is opening a new bar in London and looking for someone with quite the repertoire of abilities.

Candidates must love adventure and have a well-rounded knowledge of social media.

You get to bring a friend on an trip around the world from “Bombay to Hong Kong, Paris to New York, Japan to San Francisco,” according to the job posting.

Travel dates are listed as August to November, and it looks like Victorian dress is mandatory.

Hey, if you like gin, traveling and have a friend that takes great selfies this is the job for you. Apply here.

Cheese Head

Sorted is looking for an assistant director of cheese -- you know, someone with a knowledge of all things cheese both foreign and domestic.

Candidates "Gouda" understand how to “balance flavors for varying tastes and pallets,” according to the job posting.

Cheese lovers hoping to secure the job will research dairy innovations, taste different cheeses and decipher what pairings work best to create the ultimate cheese combination.

The assistant director of cheese will receive 40 days paid holiday per year but the bigger bonus is really the unlimited cheese. Apply here.

