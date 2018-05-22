Get ready, it's peach season in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fredericksburg is officially open for peach season and people are excited.

Peach season starts in mid-May and lasts through mid-August, according to the Visit Fredericksburg Facebook page.

Texas Peaches, a website for Hill Country peaches, announced Monday that most Hill Country growers are open for business and harvesting cling peaches, blackberries and plums.

Semi-freestone peaches will be available around early June, according to Texas Peaches.

Cling peaches are characterized by the flesh of the peach clinging to the pit and the flesh of semi-freestone peaches doesn’t cling quite as much.

