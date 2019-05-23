Giant leatherback sea turtle spotted nesting in rare daytime appearance

SINGER ISLAND BEACH, Fla. - In an exceedingly rare occurrence, a giant leatherback sea turtle was spotted nesting in broad daylight on a Florida beach May 17.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center posted photos to the organization's Facebook page detailing the experience -- adding that the photos were obtained with approval and under conditions not harmful to this or other turtles.

LMC used the post as a platform to stress the importance of giving the turtles their space when nesting.

"If you encounter a nesting female, while it is exciting to witness and something truly amazing, please keep your distance so she can safely and successfully lay her eggs," the post reads.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest of all sea turtle species.

This occurrence marks the 117th leatherback nest for the area this season, according to the post.

