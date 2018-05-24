Gift of life: SA man donates over $1 million to Children's Hospital of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A local philanthropist is giving residents the gift of life by donating over a $1 million to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

The $1.4 million donation by Harvey Najim will be used to bring in two new ambulances to the hospital that will help transport children from the neonatal and pediatric critical care units.

"If you care about children and if you care about children's lives, well, this is something that we had to do," Najim said.

Najim’s gift to the Children’s Hospital will help provide faster and efficient pediatric health care to kids in San Antonio.

