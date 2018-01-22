Girl given 16 doses of anti-venom after being bitten by rattlesnake at Texas park, family says

AUSTIN (KXAN) - A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital from Longhorn Cavern State Park over the weekend after she was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said while it isn't normal for snakes to be out during this time of the year, run ins can happen.

Emily Rose Oehler, 5, was taken to Dell Children's Hospital where family said she's been given 16 doses of anti-venom and pain relievers to treat her swollen bite.

Emily's mother, Alicia Oehler, told KXAN they had gone for a hike at the state park when the kids began chasing each other.



"I just seen her flying around the corner and she was screaming 'Snake! Snake!," Oehler said. "She ran so fast that her jacket flew off.

The girl's mother said her kids heard a rattle prior to the bite.

"It's extremely unusual for any snake to be out right now. Usually they're pretty lethargic and kind of hibernating right now," Tim Elmore, a State Park Police Officer with Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

The family asked people to keep them in their prayers as Emily recovers. They said while their little girl is in "a lot of pain," she is doing well.

They also wanted to remind people of the importance of being aware of your surroundings while out.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help cover Emily's medical expenses.

