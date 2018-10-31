Girl, her dog both fatally struck by car will reportedly be buried together

A Virginia girl and her dog both fatally struck by a car Saturday will be buried together, the girl's mother told Yahoo! News.

According to Virginia State Police, 12-year-old JennaRae Nicole Goodbar was training her dog, Cash, when the dog took off. Police said JennaRae stepped into the path of an oncoming car while trying to get her dog and was fatally struck.

JennaRae's mother, Donna Jean Stuples, said her daughter had a special love for Cash because she saved up her money and bought and trained the dog herself.

"(Cash) was her baby,” Stuples told Yahoo!.

Stuples told Yahoo! that her daughter will be laid to rest in Lexington, Virginia on Saturday and that Cash will be placed in the casket with JennaRae.

