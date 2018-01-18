Girl sings "You Are My Sunshine" to little brother with Down Syndrome

One woman’s Facebook post of two of her children has gone viral for the best reason ever.

Amanda Bowman Gray filmed her daughter Lydia singing “You Are My Sunshine,” to her son Bo who has Down syndrome.

Bo is 25 months old and has a 12-word vocabulary. Every word he has learned has been through music and singing, Gray said in the post.

Gray has posted to her Facebook page since her original viral post thanking the world for bringing awareness to Down syndrome and specifically to how well music therapy has worked for Bo.

Lydia told her mother "I don’t want this to be about me. This is about Bo and people realizing that music can be used to teach others like him.”

The family is happy to share its story.

See the posts below.

