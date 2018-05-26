Girl who took photos with mom on first, last day of school keeps tradition alive after mother dies

MESQUITE, Texas - A Mesquite senior's heartwarming tweet about a tradition between her and her mother has touched hundreds of thousands of people on Twitter.

Every school year, Savannah Inthalangsy and her mother, Phelana Foster, would take a photo on the first and last day of the year, according to the ABC affiliate in Dallas.

On Wednesday, Inthalangsy shared the photos she'd compiled from her high school years. In each photo, the mother and daughter had either Starbucks or ice cream, smiling for the camera, but the final photo was different.

Inthalangsy told WFAA her mother died on Dec. 19 after a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer, so in an effort to preserve their tradition, Inthalangsy took a picture at Foster's her grave site, complete with Starbucks.

"Yesterday was my last day of high school. For 4 years I’ve taken pictures with my mom on my first and last days of school," Inthalangsy wrote on Twitter. "She wasn’t able to make it for the last one, but her strength motivated me to stay strong during this time. All of my hard work is for her!"

The tweet has received more than 500,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 123,000 times.

Yesterday was my last day of high school. For 4 years I’ve taken pictures with my mom on my first and last days of school. She wasn’t able to make it for the last one, but her strength motivated me to stay strong during this time. All of my hard work is for her! ❤️👩🏽‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/pDGlOEoxod — sav-age (@nanatat07) May 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.