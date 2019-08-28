Girlfriend gets cut in argument over knife with boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to University Hospital Tuesday night following an argument with her boyfriend in the 2300 block of El Paso Street.

The couple was arguing when the boyfriend pulled out a knife and they began fighting over it, according to an officer at the scene.

The woman was cut on the leg during the argument but police still haven't determined if she cut herself during the struggle or if her boyfriend cut her.

The man was detained at the scene and the woman is in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.