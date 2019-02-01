Girls can now join the Boy Scouts

As of Friday, boys and girls can now be Boy Scouts.

The Alamo Area Council is celebrating the change with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a party Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2226 NW Military Highway. Girls and their families are invited to turn in their membership applications during this time.

Right now, it's unclear just how many girls will want to join.

“The Alamo Area Council might get 200 new girls in the Scouts BSA program and we might get 20,000, but we do know we are all in this together in service of youth and excited to welcome them and their families into Scouts BSA come February 1, 2019,” said Michael de los Santos, scout executive, Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council.

Going forward, all youth in the program will be known as Scouts.

