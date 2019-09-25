Global day of school prayer to take place Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - A student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led global movement of prayer is set to take place on Wednesday.

According to the event's website, "See You at the Pole" has students rally together on the fourth Wednesday in September each year, usually before school and usually at the school's flag pole in order to pray.

In San Antonio, students at Mark Twain Academy are scheduled to gather at the school's flagpole around 7:15 a.m. Other schools may gather on their campus as well.

The event's website said all around the world, students are encouraged to pray for their school, friends, families, churches, and communities.

Wednesday is the 29th anniversary of the event, one which started in Burleson, Texas in 1990.

