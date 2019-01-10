Global investment firm moves corporate headquarters to SA, expected to create new jobs

SAN ANTONIO - New jobs will soon be coming to San Antonio when Victory Capital, a global investment management firm, moves its corporate headquarters from Cleveland to the Alamo City.

Victory Capital said it plans to relocate several senior level executives as part of the move in addition to creating new jobs.

San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley said the following in a statement:

“Adding another headquarters to our portfolio of national companies is a testament to San Antonio’s attractiveness, including our exceptional quality of life, affordability, and rich and diverse workforce.”

The City Council will vote on an incentive package on Jan. 17 that includes an economic development incentive grant of $500,000. It would secure the relocation of Victory Capital's headquarters and retention of existing high-paying jobs.

