'Go make some f---ing dinner!': UHS cuts ties with employee charged with attacking wife

SAN ANTONIO - A University Health System employee based at the Bexar County Jail is out of a job after being charged with attacking his wife.

Michael Smith, 39, was arrested by San Antonio police Dec. 16 after investigators said he grabbed his wife around the neck and pushed her up against a wall inside a Northwest Side apartment.

The incident happened at a complex in the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The victim, who had bruising on the left side of her neck, said she began punching Smith so that he would release his grip around her neck, according to an SAPD report released Thursday.

SAPD records indicate that Smith became angry after his wife refused to get out of bed and cook him a meal.

"Wake up, and go make some f---ing dinner!" said Smith, according to the incident report.

The woman then went into a bathroom only to be followed by Smith who allegedly kicked open its door, the report states.

Smith then began recording his wife with a cellphone before putting his hands around the base of her neck and pushing her against a bathroom wall, according to the report.

A medical assistant assigned to the Bexar County Jail, Smith's security clearance was deactivated the day of his arrest, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

UHS officials confirmed that Smith's employment with UHS ended Dec. 17.

The spokeswoman said via email Thursday that UHS terminated Smith, while UHS officials have so far refused to say whether he resigned or was terminated after his arrest.

Smith's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.