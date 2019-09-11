Golf cart catches fire in NW Side apartment garage

SAN ANTONIO - A golf cart caught fire in an apartment garage damaging a Northwest Side apartment building late Tuesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to the Reserve at Canyon Creek Apartments in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson after receiving word about the fire.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and the structure was not seriously damaged, fire officials said.

No one was hurt . The cause of the fire is not currently known.

