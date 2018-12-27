‘Gone in one day in ashes': Woman loses everything in Southwest Side fire

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was left sifting through the rubble after her home was destroyed in a fire on the Southwest Side on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters said a burning candle left unattended is to blame for the fire on Recio Street.

Melissa Osorio, who's lived in the home for more than 50 years, said her late mother and father bought the house. She was raised in it, and then she raised her own five children in the same house.

Osorio said there was a lot of love in the home.

“It just hurts, because it's just all gone in one day in ashes,” she said. “There was a picture of Jesus, all my kids’ photographs. And my mom and dad’s photograph when they got married — my dad was in his Navy suit — it’s a miracle, but it survived.”

Osorio said she lost everything in the fire. She will be staying with family until she can get a new place.

