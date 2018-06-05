Gonzales County EMS director, wife charged with financial crimes

GONZALES COUNTY, Texas - Gonzales County's director of emergency medical services and his wife were arrested on Monday.

According to officials with the Gonzales County Sheriff's Office, Jim and Carla Russell were arrested and each charged with two counts of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of a financial institution.

Both are being held on $50,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office said the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

According to the Gonzales County Monitor, Jim Russell was placed on administrative leave in January pending the outcome of an investigation by multiple agencies including the Texas Rangers and the DEA.

Details regarding the circumstances of their arrests were not immediately available.

