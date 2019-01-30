'Good Samaritan' robbed of $400 after giving man ride to food mart, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are asking the public to identify a man accused of stealing $400 from a good Samaritan who gave the man a ride to a food mart.

The incident occurred Jan. 14 at the Frankie's Food Mart located in the 900 block of W. Kingsbury Street.

Police said the man asked for a dollar and when the victim pulled out his wallet, the man grabbed it ripping it in half and took off with $400.

The man is described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, and wearing blue jeans and a multicolored jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS with the case number 19-P01508.

